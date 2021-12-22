Vehicle access to popular Auckland beach closed over holidays

Vehicles will not be able to access Auckland's popular Muriwai Beach during the Christmas and New Year's break.

Muriwai Beach (file image). (Source: istock.com)

There will be no vehicle access between Friday December 31 and Monday January 17.

The popular west coast beach will still be accessible via foot, but vehicles must be parked in the Muriwai Regional Park carparks or near beach access points.

Rodney Local Board chair Phelan Pirrie said Auckland Council's governing body, together with other agencies, made the decision for safety reasons.

"The success of last summer's closure has shown that limiting vehicles on the beach during the busiest weeks of summer significantly reduces risks to other beach goers."

Auckland Council's Western Principal Ranger Stephen Bell said there had been "challenges" with some drivers who wanted to use the beach, but having the New Zealand Four Wheel Drive Association there alongside council officials talking to drivers had be good.

Following public consultation in April/May this year, Auckland Council formed a working group to explore management of the beach access and invited four-wheel drive groups to participate in the working group alongside resident groups, park rangers, environment representatives and other recreation groups.

NZ Four Wheel Drive Association Northern Zone president John Hickey says four-wheel drive groups on that working group came together to create a trailer billboard that could be moved around the various beach entry points, to increase awareness of the need for a beach driving permit and identify the only area of the beach where vehicles were allowed.

"This sign is a demonstration of the support by the New Zealand Four Wheel Drive Association and its members for the Auckland Council efforts to raise awareness of the need to follow the rules when driving on Muriwai Beach, to minimise risks to other beach users and the environment, and so that the beach remains open for all users who follow the rules."

A permit system was introduced in 2015 to manage the volume of traffic and to ensure drivers were aware of their responsibilities and restrictions when travelling along the beach.

Checks by park rangers and police over recent months highlighted many drivers either did not have a permit or claimed to be unaware of the requirement to have one.

The permit checks will start up again when the beach is reopened on January 17.

Access will be closed at Coast Road, Rimmer Road and Wilson Road. Tasman Road remains closed under normal seasonal restrictions.

rnz.co.nz