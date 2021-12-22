Six new cases of Omicron at NZ's border

Source: 1News

Six new cases of Omicron have been found at New Zealand’s border on Wednesday.

International arrivals gate

International arrivals gate (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health says that brings the total number of international arrivals to New Zealand with the Omicron variant to 28.

Since December 1, there have been 45 Covid-19 cases detected at the border, with 28 of those being Omicron.

Between the first Omicron case being reported to the World Health Organisation on 24 November to 20 December, 11,014 returnees to New Zealand have been through managed isolation.

Of those, 1,877 have gone through managed isolation since whole genome sequencing first identified Omicron at the border on 16 December.

The Ministry of Health says health and MIQ teams have been carefully planning for Omicron cases at the border and will continue to manage all arrivals cautiously.

This includes isolation and testing requirements for all new arrivals, infection and prevention control and PPE measures at airports and MIQ facilities, and frequent surveillance testing of staff who have any contact with recent international returnees.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Five new Hutt Valley Covid-19 locations of interest

2

Woman charged with murder of five-year-old Tauranga boy

3

UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay $1b divorce settlement

4

Time-lapse captures summer solstice at Scott Base

5

Idaho suspect in killing case now faces cannibalism charge

Latest Stories

56 new community Covid cases, 6 new Omicron cases at border

New Covid-19 community case in Hutt Valley

Six new cases of Omicron at NZ's border

Video shows milestone in Auckland City Rail Link construction

Five new Hutt Valley Covid-19 locations of interest

Related Stories

56 new community Covid cases, 6 new Omicron cases at border

New Covid-19 community case in Hutt Valley

Five new Hutt Valley Covid-19 locations of interest

Limit or halt arrivals from risk countries into NZ - Baker