Six new cases of Omicron at NZ's border

Six new cases of Omicron have been found at New Zealand’s border on Wednesday.

International arrivals gate (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health says that brings the total number of international arrivals to New Zealand with the Omicron variant to 28.

Since December 1, there have been 45 Covid-19 cases detected at the border, with 28 of those being Omicron.

Between the first Omicron case being reported to the World Health Organisation on 24 November to 20 December, 11,014 returnees to New Zealand have been through managed isolation.

Of those, 1,877 have gone through managed isolation since whole genome sequencing first identified Omicron at the border on 16 December.

The Ministry of Health says health and MIQ teams have been carefully planning for Omicron cases at the border and will continue to manage all arrivals cautiously.

This includes isolation and testing requirements for all new arrivals, infection and prevention control and PPE measures at airports and MIQ facilities, and frequent surveillance testing of staff who have any contact with recent international returnees.