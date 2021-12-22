Melbourne father killed daughter for getting married

A Melbourne father shot his daughter and son-in-law dead as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary after being "put out" his permission for the marriage was never sought.

Lindita Musai, 25, was killed at her home on December 31, 2019 and her husband Veton, 29, died in hospital the next day.

Musai's father, 56-year-old Osman Shaptafaj, pleaded guilty to the double murder in February and faced the Supreme Court for a pre-sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

In the hours before the murders, the couple checked out of a hotel where they had celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, Crown Prosecutor Catherine Parkes told the court.

They caught an Uber from the hotel to the Yarraville home they shared with Mr Musai's parents.

That same morning Shaptafaj was driving around in his car, carrying an unregistered, loaded handgun and ammunition.

He drove to the Musai family's home about 8:30am but then left and returned to wait for the couple, who arrived at 10:23am.

As the Uber pulled up at the house, the couple got out and walked to the front door and rang the doorbell.

While they were waiting for the door to be answered, Shaptafaj got out of his car and walked behind them, holding the gun. He shot the couple in the back of their heads from close range.

Shaptafaj then walked away from the house to nearby grassland and turned the gun on himself.

Neighbours heard the gunshots and called triple zero, with police arriving to find Shaptafaj alive and still holding the gun.

He was arrested and taken to hospital where bullets were extracted from his head. He lost his right eye and now has an acquired brain injury.

Justice Andrew Tinney said Shaptafaj indicated to "other sources" he was "put out that his permission had not been sought to marry his daughter".

He found out about his daughter's marriage third-hand, his barrister Tanya Skvortsova said.

She said on the day of the murders this was not new information to him, and Shaptafaj was suffering from a "severe depressive disorder", he had disengaged with psychological treatment and was not taking medication.

However, Justice Tinney said he could not see "clear enough" evidence to link his depressive state to the double murder.

He said it was clearly a pre-planned event, given they were returning from their wedding anniversary and he was waiting at the house for them.

The court heard Shaptafaj had a history of family violence, including physical abuse towards his ex-wife and daughter.

The last time he saw his estranged daughter, eight years earlier, Shaptafaj threw her against a wall in an argument about why the then-17-year-old was living with her mother and not with him, Parkes said.

Shaptafaj was arrested that day with family violence orders later imposed on him.

The maximum penalty for the two murders is life in prison.