Daily Covid-19 cases in UK exceed 100,000 for first time

Source: Associated Press

The United Kingdom has recorded 106,122 new daily coronavirus infections, the highest total of the pandemic and the first time the figure has topped 100,000.

Woman with face mask in London

Woman with face mask in London (Source: Associated Press)

Confirmed infections have risen almost 60 per cent in the past week, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The UK Government has re-imposed face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination at nightclubs and other crowded venues.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he won’t bring in new measures before Christmas Day, but may do so after the holiday.

UK health authorities are racing to give all adults a booster vaccine to help combat omicron. So far almost half the UK population has had a booster.

