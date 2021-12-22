Aus mother acquitted of murdering kids due to mental illness

Source: AAP

A mentally ill Perth mother who killed her two young daughters before trying to take her own life has been acquitted of their murder due to unsoundness of mind.

A person suffering from depression (file picture).

Milka Djurasovic, 40, faced a judge-alone trial in the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

She admitted killing her daughters Mia, 10, and six-year-old Tiana, whose bodies were found by their father Nenad at their Madeley home in October 2019, but argued she should not be found criminally responsible for her actions.

Justice Stephen Hall on Wednesday found Djurasovic's mental illness had been of such intensity it had deprived her of the capacity to know she ought not to commit the crimes.

Where to get help for domestic violence.

He found Djurasovic not guilty of murdering the girls and ordered that she remain detained until released by order of the state governor.

