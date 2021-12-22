Ajaz Patel absent from Black Caps squad for Bangladesh series

A history-making performance in India earlier this month has not been enough for Ajaz Patel to retain his place in the Black Caps Test squad to start the home summer.

Ajaz Patel.

Along with injured skipper Kane Williamson, the left-arm spinner was not included in New Zealand's 13-man squad for a two Test series against Bangladesh, starting in Mt Maunganui on New Years Day.

Patel became just the third player in Test match history to take all 10 wickets in an innings in the second Test against India in Mumbai.

His final match-figures of 14-225 were also the second best in New Zealand Test history.

As expected being back in home conditions, the Black Caps squad was flush with seam bowling options, with Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry all included.

There was no space for a specialist spinner in the 13-man squad, meaning Patel missed out, with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell covering the spin and seam all-rounder spots.

"You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India," coach Gary Stead said.

"However, we've always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home."

The absence of Williamson, who missed the second Test against India with an ongoing elbow issue, meant Tom Latham would again take the reigns as captain.

Stead said Williamson was undergoing a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading.

While without their regular captain, the team do regain the services of new ball bowler Trent Boult and opening batsman Devon Conway.

Boult was unavailable for the Test series in India, while Conway was returning from the hand injury he suffered at the T20 World Cup.

"It's great to be back home and at venues we know well, and where we've had success in recent times," Stead said.

The Black Caps were set to follow the two Tests against Bangladesh with a trip to Australia for the Chappell-Hadlee one-day series and a standalone T20 fixture.

New Zealand would then return to resume their home summer with two Tests against South Africa.

New Zealand Test squad:

Tom Latham (c) - Canterbury

Tom Blundell (wk) - Wellington Firebirds

Trent Boult - Northern Districts

Devon Conway - Wellington Firebirds

Matt Henry - Canterbury

Kyle Jamieson - Auckland Aces

Daryl Mitchell - Canterbury

Henry Nicholls - Canterbury

Rachin Ravindra - Wellington Firebirds

Tim Southee - Northern Districts

Ross Taylor - Central Stags

Neil Wagner - Northern Districts

Will Young - Central Stags