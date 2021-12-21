No new Covid restrictions for England before Xmas - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that he wouldn't impose any new coronavirus restrictions for England before Christmas - but new measures could be coming after the holiday if Omicron continues to surge.

A couple wears face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19 as they walk through a Christmas market, in Nottingham, England. (Source: Associated Press)

Johnson said that given the uncertainty about the strain’s severity, the UK hospitalisation rate and the impact of booster vaccines, “we don’t think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas.”

In a video message, he said “we continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates we will be ready to take action if needed.”

Earlier this month, Johnson’s government reinstated rules requiring face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded venues.

He said people could go ahead with Christmas plans, but added: “I would urge everyone to exercise caution, to keep protecting yourselves.”

Boris Johnson. (Source: Associated Press)

Omicron is spreading rapidly in Britain and has displaced Delta as the dominant virus variant.

Much about the Omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness.

Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing Omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

The government’s scientific advisers have recommended further restrictions to slow the spread of Omicron, but Johnson has been reluctant to order a lockdown in part because of the cost to the public purse.

The UK has already spent more than 350 billion pounds fighting the pandemic, pushing public debt to 96% of gross domestic product, the highest since 1963.

Instead, Johnson is betting vaccines will be his saviour, urging everyone to get booster shots.