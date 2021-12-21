George Bennett to lead stacked team for NZ Cycle Classic

Reigning national road race champion George Bennett will lead a team stacked with World Tour talent in the New Zealand Cycle Classic.

George Bennett. (Source: Photosport)

Bennett will be joined by 2019 national champ Shane Archbold, World Tour veteran Sam Bewley, World Tour development rider Laurence Pithie and rising talent Xander White.

Race director Jorge Sandoval said it's the strongest team to even contest the five-day event, which was being held in Wairarapa and Wellington from January 5-9.

"As a former yellow jersey winner of this Tour, I'm excited to welcome George Bennett back to Wairarapa and look forward to seeing him tackle our big hill stage, which sees riders climb a total of 2784 meters of altitude.

"With George racing alongside Shane, one of the best lead-out sprinters on the WorldTour and Sam one of cycling's most enduring and respected domestiques, it is outstanding."

Bennett, who has moved from Dutch team Jumbo-Visma to UAE Team Emirates, has ridden in 14 grand tours and has three professional World Tour wins to his credit.

He recently returned to his hometown of Nelson for the summer after completing a stay in MIQ and said the NZ Cycle Classic would act as a springboard for a busy 2022, including racing in February's UAE Tour in the Middle East.

The New Zealand national team was one of 14 teams lining up for the only UCI sanctioned stage race to be held in New Zealand in 2022.

rnz.co.nz