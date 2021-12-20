WHO chief recommends cancelling Christmas events

The Director-General of the World Health Organization has recommended cancelling events over the festive period in the light of growing cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus worldwide.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. (Source: Associated Press)

Speaking at a news conference in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while "all of us want to get back to normal", government leaders and individuals should be making "difficult decisions" to "protect ourselves and others".

"In some cases, that will mean cancelling or delaying events ... It's better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later."

He also railed against some countries which have been giving booster jabs to younger people while older people in poorer nations still haven't vaccinated elderly or vulnerable people.

"Instead of boosting a child in high income countries, it's better to vaccinate the elderly in countries who have the elders who have not been vaccinated, even the primary vaccines," he said, calling it an "equity issue".