Search underway for missing Wellington kayaker

A search by land and sea is underway in Wellington for a 23-year-old kayaker missing since Monday night.

Jack Skellet. (Source: NZ Police.)

Police say Jack Skellett was reported overdue from a kayaking trip at about 10pm. He left Petone Beach late on Monday morning.

It's believed his intentions were to kayak around Matiu-Soames Island and back.

There was a likely sighting of him kayaking around the south end of the island between 1pm and 2pm on Monday. This was reported by a boatie.

A blue kayak without its paddle has been found by searchers. (Source: NZ Police)

A blue kayak without its paddle believed to be Skellett's was found by search teams on the Pencarrow coastline, just north of Hinds Point, in the early hours of this morning.

Skellett's empty vehicle has also been located in the car park next to Petone Wharf.

The land and sea search underway is focused between Days Bay and Baring Head.

He was wearing a faded yellow/beige-coloured life jacket and police want the public's help to find him.

Anyone with sightings or relevant information can contact Wellington Police on 105.

