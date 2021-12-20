QLD woman bites cop, strangles dog after mask refusal

A woman has allegedly bitten a Queensland police officer while attempting to "strangle a dog" after refusing to wear a mask at a supermarket northwest of Brisbane.

Nanango IGA in Queensland (Source: Google )

The 48-year-old was arrested on a string of charges after she entered a Nanango IGA without a mask and allegedly became "uncooperative towards staff".

"When challenged by police for not wearing a mask in an IGA at Nanango...(she) took it upon herself to seriously assault police, attempt to bite them and attempt to strangle a dog," Queensland Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told reporters.

The officer was allegedly bitten when they tried to separate the 48-year-old, who began rolling around on the ground with her dog after police approached.

"As police approached the woman, she allegedly dropped to ground, pulling hard on the leash of her small dog and (began) rolling on to it," a police spokesperson said.

"While attempting to arrest and separate the woman from her dog, she allegedly bit an officer."

The woman was charged with three counts obstruct police, one count each of failing to comply with public health direction, breach of duty of care by inappropriate handling, commit public nuisance and serious assault of police officer by biting.

Mr Gollschewski said the incident was regrettable but believed overall Queenslanders had responded well to mask and vaccine mandates.

Police responded to 48 service calls for unvaccinated people seeking to enter businesses in the 24 hour reporting period, but no issues arose from these incidents.