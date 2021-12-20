No guarantee Northland houses safe from huge scrub fire

Firefighters say there's no guarantee they can save homes in the Far North village of Kaimaumau, as the uncontained blaze is within 200 metres of some properties.

So far they have been able to protect the village and no homes have been damaged.

The fire has been burning since early Saturday afternoon, when it quickly spread to about 300 hectares. It has been almost contained at points, but flared back up as spot fires broke containment lines and winds changed.

On Monday night Fire and Emergency incident controller Wipari Henwood said the blaze is burning ferociously and hard to put out.

By early afternoon the flames had burned through about 2000 hectares, and Henwood now thinks it has possibly gone through 4000 hectares of vegetation today alone.

The crews working to fight the fire will not be able to continue during the night. But bulldozers have been able to excavate a 12 metre firebreak near the village.

Evacuated residents will spend tonight and probably tomorrow away from their homes, either with family and friends or at a nearby school.

Monday's firefighting plan included a three-pronged attack

Firefighters adopted a three-pronged approach to battle the blaze.

Henwood said firefighters were assessing the structural risk of properties in Kaimaumau and clearing vegetation where necessary.

Heavy machinery was brought in and operators worked on widening an old firebreak, and nine helicopters with monsoon buckets are used to wet the firebreak.

The fire burned through scrub and bush throughout Monday, mainly in an 11km long Department of Conservation wetland reserve.

Kaimaumau is the only freshwater wetland in Te Tai Tokerau larger than 1000 hectares, and is home to threatened native plants.

The haze from the fire was blown more than 100km across the top of the country - and was visible from as far south as Kawakawa.

Meanwhile, the visibility in neighbouring communities was down to only about 100m.

Despite the best efforts of fire services, on Monday Far North mayor John Carter said it could burn for at least another 24 hours, and a forecast change in wind direction could potentially blow the blaze into a nearby forest.

Last night, Kaimaumau residents packed up their pets, clothes and a few valuables into cars to escape the blaze - with many forced to spend the night at Waiharara School.

Local resident Maria Pearce was among those stranded Waiharahara School, where she slept in a classroom overnight, with her dog close by.

Pearce said she was trying her best to stay hopeful.

"I just pray to God and the universe that not just my home, every home is going to be safe and okay."

She said having families together at the school had lifted spirits.

Residents had expected to stay Monday night at the school, but it was originally hoped the fire would be under control by now, and the extra night would only be as a safety precaution. Their stay away from home now looks likely to be extended into Wednesday.

A police cordon will be in place.

