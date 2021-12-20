Leonardo DiCaprio jumped in frozen lake to save dogs

Source: Bang Showbiz

Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his dogs.

Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Titanic actor had taken his beloved huskies to Boston with him while filming Don't Look Up and the canines got into difficulty when out on the water - and though the 47-year-old star acted quickly, he didn't know what to do for the best and his pooches didn't seem to want his help.

Leonardo's co-star, Jonah Hill - who he lived with during filming - said: "Basically they both fell in a frozen lake."

Leonardo continued: "Yeah, and then I went in. [Living in California] I didn't understand what you do at a frozen lake."

Co-star Jennifer Lawrence added during an Around the Table panel with Entertainment Weekly: "One of the dogs fell in and he jumped in the frozen lake to save the dog and as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond the other one jumped in."

Leonardo concluded: "The other one started licking the one that was drowning and then we all were in the frozen lake together."

The Joy actress hilariously finished the anecdote by answering a question she expected many fans would have.

She said: "And I'm sure you guys are all wondering, I was too, he immediately got naked in the car."

Co-star Meryl Streep replied: "Good."

The dogs had been causing chaos throughout the shoot.

Director Adam McKay had earlier revealed: "The funniest thing was, Leo has these two rescue huskies that are just absolute tornadoes. Jonah would send me pictures of your ripped-apart couch."

Jonah added: "Like the Joker, they thrive in chaos. He had to buy a new couch."

