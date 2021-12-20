Father, two kids, pilot killed in plane crash near Brisbane

Source: AAP

The death of two children, their father and a pilot has been described as a "terrible incident" as the plane at the centre of the joyride tragedy is recovered near Brisbane.

Four people died in the crash near Redcliffe.

Four people died in the crash near Redcliffe. (Source: Nine)

Investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau have begun collecting evidence after the operation in "quite inaccessible" mangroves off Scarborough, following the crash on Sunday morning.

The wreckage is being taken to a secure location at the Redcliffe Aerodrome where investigators will try and recover specific components to send to Canberra for analysis.

Recorded data, weather information, and pilot and maintenance records will also be examined, and ATSB investigators have begun interviewing witnesses and those involved.

The Rockwell Commander 114 single-engine light aircraft crashed into the water near the shoreline shortly after take-off, coming to rest upside down. There were no survivors.

Queensland minister Stirling Hinchliffe, whose electorate of Sandgate is near the crash site north of Brisbane, led tributes on behalf of the state government on Monday.

"Obviously all of the appropriate investigations will be undertaken... and we hope that we can get to the bottom of what might have caused this awful, terrible incident," he said on Monday.

"It just reiterates in every circumstance, how it's important to follow all the requirements that there are to try and keep ourselves as safe as possible."

A 67-year-old man from Wamuran was the pilot of the light aircraft, police said on Sunday.

A 41-year-old Brisbane man, his 10-year-old daughter and his nine-year-old son also died in the crash.

Inspector Craig White said the pilot's family at the aerodrome became aware of the crash after they began looking at social media when the single-engine, four-seater plane failed to return.

"There are a number of family of the pilot who were at the Redcliffe Aerodrome at the time of the accident," he said on Sunday.

"I understand it was a bit of a family day... a family joyride."

The ATSB is expected to publish preliminary findings in the next six to eight weeks with a final report to follow.

WorldAustraliaAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Manawatū Jets basketball player dies in Horowhenua crash

2

Police warn public not to approach wanted man

3

'Racist' real estate ad pulled following 1News investigation

4

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies aged 53

5

Father, two kids, pilot killed in plane crash near Brisbane

Latest Stories

No guarantee Northland houses safe from huge scrub fire

More than 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies aged 53

Trapping work in Fiordland National Park begins to pay off

Father, two kids, pilot killed in plane crash near Brisbane

Related Stories

Son who sparked Byron Bay lockdown fined $35K

Kangaroo Island wildlife returning after Black Summer bushfires

Women attack Adelaide Kmart security guard, toss items

Sixth child dies in Tasmania bouncy castle tragedy