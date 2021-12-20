Corrections officer in court on corruption charges

Source:

A Corrections officer is facing three charges of corruptly accepting a bribe.

A file image of a Corrections officer.

A file image of a Corrections officer. (Source: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly)

The 40-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Monday morning and has been granted interim name suppression.

Two of the charges allege he smuggled goods into a Springhill Prison for the sum of $2200.

The third charge is the same, but also claims he smuggled in controlled drugs and tobacco for $1200.

He did not enter a plea and has been remanded on bail to re-appear in court next month.

Another man is due to appear in court today on three charges of offering a bribe to a prison officer.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Police warn public not to approach wanted man

2

Covid negative MIQ traveller missing from hospital in Auckland

3

'Racist' real estate ad pulled following 1News investigation

4

Over $1M sought in refunds for power, broadband customers

5

69 new Covid community cases, 9 new Omicron cases at border

Latest Stories

Far North scrub fire threatening township began as burn off

Lawyers call for more transparency on overstayers' visas

'Racist' real estate ad pulled following 1News investigation

Police warn public not to approach wanted man

Corrections officer in court on corruption charges

Related Stories

Police warn public not to approach wanted man

Covid negative MIQ traveller missing from hospital in Auckland

Person dies after paragliding incident near Raglan

Man charged over Palmerston North hit-and-run