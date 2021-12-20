Corrections officer in court on corruption charges

A Corrections officer is facing three charges of corruptly accepting a bribe.

A file image of a Corrections officer. (Source: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly)

The 40-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Monday morning and has been granted interim name suppression.

Two of the charges allege he smuggled goods into a Springhill Prison for the sum of $2200.

The third charge is the same, but also claims he smuggled in controlled drugs and tobacco for $1200.

He did not enter a plea and has been remanded on bail to re-appear in court next month.

Another man is due to appear in court today on three charges of offering a bribe to a prison officer.

