Black Caps return to Pakistan locked in

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed the Black Caps will return to Pakistan at the end of next year.

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and New Zealand captain Tom Latham . (Source: Photosport)

Three months ago the New Zealand team made a sudden and controversial withdrawal from their tour of Pakistan due to a security threat.

The two national bodies had since been in discussion about rescheduling the matches, with successful meetings between administrations in Dubai last month.

NZC announced the outcome of those meetings on Monday.

It was confirmed the Black Caps would play two World Test Championship matches and three ICC Super League one-day internationals in Pakistan across December next year and January 2023.

The New Zealand team would also return to Pakistan in April 2023 for five ODIs and five T20s.

The first visit was already agreed as part of the usual Future Tours Programme, while the second was organised as a replacement for the matches lost from the abandoned tour in September.

The latter included two extra ODIs, over and above those initially scheduled.

"Our respective chairmen, Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden, had very fruitful and constructive discussions while in Dubai, further strengthening the bond between the two organisations," said NZC chief executive David White.

"It's good to be going back."

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja welcomed the development.

"I am pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations, and thank Martin Snedden and his board for their understanding and support.

"This reflects the strong, cordial and historic relations the two boards have, and reconfirms Pakistan's status as an important member of the cricket fraternity."

NZC said they would continue to work with the PCB to finalise the series dates, which would be announced in due course.

rnz.co.nz