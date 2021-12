Silver bullion worth $1 million has been stolen from a truck travelling between Sydney and Melbourne.

Silver bars. (Source: istock.com)

NSW Police are appealing for help in solving the theft that was discovered when the truck arrived in Melbourne on November 29 after leaving NSW on November 26.

The consignment — 192 individual 5kg silver bars — was being transported by a Kenworth truck and silver Krueger trailer, police said.

The silver bullion is estimated to be worth AUD$1,015,000 ($NZ$1,075,472).