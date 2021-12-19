Three people dead after cranes collapse in Turin

Two building cranes collapsed on a street in the northern Italian city of Turin, killing three construction workers and injuring passers-by on Sunday, firefighters and news reports said.

Two of the workers died at the scene and their bodies were extracted from the twisted blue metal, firefighters said in a tweet.

The third was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Turin daily La Stampa said.

News reports said one crane was helping to assemble a larger crane when they collapsed.

Part of the larger crane fell onto a building, while the rest broke into pieces on the street.