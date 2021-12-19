Three people dead after cranes collapse in Turin

Source: Associated Press

Two building cranes collapsed on a street in the northern Italian city of Turin, killing three construction workers and injuring passers-by on Sunday, firefighters and news reports said.

Two of the workers died at the scene and their bodies were extracted from the twisted blue metal, firefighters said in a tweet.

The third was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Turin daily La Stampa said.

News reports said one crane was helping to assemble a larger crane when they collapsed.

Part of the larger crane fell onto a building, while the rest broke into pieces on the street.

WorldAccidentsUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Joseph Parker beats Derek Chisora in impressive style

2

Man with mask exemption denied entry into SkyCity

3

55 new Covid community cases, 5 new Omicron cases at border

4

Police seeking dash cam footage of Lower Hutt assault

5

Name released of baby who died of ‘non-accidental’ injuries

Latest Stories

Auckland teacher running seven marathons in seven days

Wellington Blaze crush Canterbury Magicians to stay unbeaten

UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55

UK Brexit minister quits as new Covid-19 rules spark anger

Pike River mum ‘unashamedly cried’ after human remains found

Related Stories

UK Brexit minister quits as new Covid-19 rules spark anger

Netherlands going into lockdown again to curb Omicron

London mayor declares major incident over Omicron

Briton suspected of being drunk during fatal ship collision