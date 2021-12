Motorists are being asked to avoid travelling on Gibbston Valley Highway, State Highway 6, near Queenstown due to a serious crash.

The vehicle down a bank off Gibbston Valley Highway. (Source: 1News)

The crash involving two vehicles has seen one of them go off the road and down a bank.

It happened at about 10.30am on Monday.

St John Ambulance is at the scene and Fire and Emergency NZ said the occupants of the vehicle which remained on the highway had been freed.