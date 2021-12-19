Rural residents near Feilding continue clean up after deluge

Forestry slash and mud litter properties after a destructive torrent of water destroyed roads and left 48 homes flooded.

Julie Rush stands next to a huge tree stump that washed on to her property. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

By Jimmy Ellingham of rnz.co.nz

The runoff stream snaking through Julie Rush's 12-hectare property is back to its normal harmless trickle.

During last Wednesday's downpour, however, it was a torrent of water, depositing forestry slash and mud over her garden and in her house.

"It was like a tsunami and I could see it coming. Then it folded over and it just came at you. I stood there with my mouth open. I couldn't believe what I was watching."

Rush's property is one of several properties down rural Reu Reu Rd, about 30km north of Feilding in Manawatū, that was cut off from the outside world for three days.

The water that came down the hill and inundated Te Reu Reu Valley knocked out the road at one access bridge and left a pile of forestry slash at another, making it impassable.

It was cleared on Saturday, but debris remains, as does the insidious smell of mud.

Rush could do nothing on Wednesday but watch the waters rise and make sure her animals were OK.

After staying with neighbours, she's back home, sleeping in a caravan, and working full-time on the massive clean-up operation, with help from friends.

They've ripped out wet carpet from inside, dug out the shower and even the toilet, which was barely showing above the mud.

"My garden was beautiful and it's absolutely destroyed, but it's the farm that worries me."

Julie Rush, with dog Jody, takes a break from cleaning up her property. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Several trailers full of silt have already been taken away, and there are more to go.

There's also the problem of what to do with the forestry waste strewn across her property.

The waste makes her angry because, she said, there would be no accountability for whoever left it behind on the land above the valley.

Rush, 73, has lived there, on a Māori lease block, for more than a decade, farming in partnership with John Heron.

She's been in the valley for 26 years and said last week's flood was worse than the 2004 disaster, where hundreds of people in Manawatū were forced from their homes.

The runoff stream usually flows about 1m, but it's left a deep channel as wide as 10m across Rush's property.

Now, she's salvaging what she can, drying out her home and her cars.

Despite what's happened, Rush wants to stay put.

"I've had people say to me, 'Hey, go to town.' I say, 'What would I want to go to town for?' I'm quite happy here with my dogs, chooks and birds."

Repair work on two bridges down the road has restored access, but the road still needs a permanent fix.

Ruth Henchman made it home just before it became impassable, although her partner was at work and had to stay at a motel.

She watched as the Waituna Stream burst its banks and flooded a paddock behind her property.

Debris remains but this bridge on Reu Reu road is now accessible. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

She said residents in the area helped each other through their days of isolation, checking on one another and clearing up the mess.

Henchman even played postie, wading across the stream on Friday to pick up parcels from the rural delivery service and distribute them down the road.

"It's a relief to have the bridges repaired. We were fine here. We had enough supplies and we had electricity, but it's quite nice to know that you can leave."

Manawatū District mayor Helen Worboys said she felt for people cleaning up after last week's wet weather.

Forty-eight homes were flooded and another 32 properties had water damage that didn't reach the house.

"I've started contacting everybody who's been impacted, had water through their home, or cut off," she said.

"It's really making sure that they have got the assistance that they need and alternatives if they need alternatives."

Twelve roads around the district were closed. It's too early to say how long the clean-up would last.

Worboys said anyone who needed help could contact the council on 06 323 0000.