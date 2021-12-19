Phoenix women, men suffer losses to Sydney FC

The Phoenix men and women have suffered a tough doubleheader against Sydney FC, with both sides taking losses.

The Wellington Phoenix huddle before a match. (Source: Photosport)

The Phoenix women went down 3-0 before the men were brought down by a second-half goal by Adam Le Fondre to go down 2-1.

In the women's match, Sydney FC were dominant against the inexperienced Phoenix but only managed to carve out a couple of clear-cut chances until the latter stages at Kogarah Jubilee Stadium on Sunday.

Soon after in the men's match, the homeside made the first breakthrough on 19 minutes with Elvis Kamsoba allowed far too much latitude to bury his shot from close-range after picking up Harry Van Der Saag's cross-goalheader.

Phoenix soon suffered another blow with regular goalkeeper Oliver Sail withdrawn due to injury on the half-hour mark, allowing Alex Paulsen to make his A-League debut.

The Phoenix rarely troubled their opponents in the first half but came out with renewed spirit after the interval, only to be undone by a lightning-quick counter-attack 12 minutes into the second half.

Le Fondre converted with trademark coolness after profiting from Anthony Caceres' driving run and pass.

Caceres could have then scored a goal of his own, firing over the crossbar after creating space with a sublime piece of skill.

The Phoenix troubles were far from over as Sydney FC brought on an all-star trio in the form of Ninkovic, Grant and prolific goalscorer Bobo for the final half-hour.

Ben Waine was unlucky not to pull a goal back for the Phoenix but his glancing header was athletically pawed away by goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne.

Waine, however, got his reward with five minutes remaining with his goal awarded by VAR after initially being ruled offside.

But it was too little too late for Ufuk Talay's side.

"Our first-half performance was not up to standard - we gave Sydney two goals tonight," Talay said.

"The substitutions made a difference when they came on, we got in behind them on a few occasions and we take positives from the second half."

The result lifts Sydney FC into a congested mid-table, eight points shy of leaders Macarthur.