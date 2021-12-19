Omicron variant 'just raging around the world' - Fauci

The Covid-19 Omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser says, while President Joe Biden is planning to give “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

File photo of Dr Anthony Fauci speaking at the White House. (Source: Associated Press)

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s Meet the Press that “the real problem” for the US hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated".

An unrelenting wave of Covid-19 mutations and variations has left many Americans emotionally exhausted, dispirited and worried about infections.

The administration is expecting a series of breakthrough infections with the surge of holiday travellers.

Fauci said most people who have been vaccinated and gotten a booster should be OK if they take precautions such as continually wearing masks in crowded settings such as airports.

Biden plans to speak on Wednesday on the status of the fight against Covid-19 and discuss government help for communities in need of assistance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

The president also will warn about the risks for those Americans who “choose to remain unvaccinated".

Fauci was asked on CNN's State of the Nation whether he expected record numbers of cases — and about hospitalisations and deaths.

“Yes, well, unfortunately. I think that that is going to happen,” he said.

Fauci told NBC the president would again urge people to get the booster shot, highlight increased availability of testing, discuss “surge teams” for besieged hospitals and explain how important it is to provide vaccines for the rest of the world.

“The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading, its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world, really,” Fauci said.

“And if you look even here in the United States, you have some regions that start off with a few percent of the isolates that are positive, now going up to 30 per cent, 40 per cent, and some places 50 per cent.”