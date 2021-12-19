Hong Kong votes after controversial electoral overhaul

Feelings among voters were mixed in Hong Kong on Sunday, as elections were taking place under new rules.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam poses as she casts her ballot at a polling station for the Legislative election in Hong Kong. (Source: Associated Press)

While the government says the election system to choose the Legislative Council has been improved, under the new system, citizens have less choice, and business groups and an election committee are responsible for selecting more candidates.

All of the candidates have to be approved by the government before they can stand for election.

The number of seats in the Legislative Council, or Legco for short, has been increased to 90. Out of the total, 20 are elected by universal suffrage.

The other 70 are elected by business and social groups, and an election committee.

The new rules were imposed by the Chinese Communist Party in early 2021.

Warton Leung, a Hong Kong citizen who decided not to vote, says the new system means "there is so little choice for democracy".

"It makes it Hong Kong people feel not very enthusiastic to vote," he said.

But Yau Yick-dein, who voted, feels differently.

"This is a responsibility for me as a citizen. There is a chance to choose the candidate I like. I should come out to vote," he said.

December's election was originally scheduled for 2020, but the Hong Kong government postponed it, citing Covid concerns.

In the run up to the vote, media backed by the Chinese Communist Party, and Hong Kong government officials have criticised opinion polls which showed that many people would not vote.

But on Sunday morning after casting her vote, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismissed concerns about a potential low turn-out rate.

The final results of the three categories of voting might not be clear until Monday afternoon, election officials have said.