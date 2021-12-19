Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for parts of South Island

South Islanders are in for a wet and blustery day, with heavy rain and strong-wind warnings in place for much of Te Waipounamu.

A person with an umbrella standing in a storm. (Source: istock.com)

Torrential rain could cause surface flooding and slips, while severe gales are expected to whip up the island at speeds of up to 120km/h.

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said there was an elevated risk of sharp rises in rivers and localised slips but it would not be widespread.

"There will be a good drop of rain that occurs along the west of the South Island over the next 24 hours."

He told Morning Report that rain would come with windy conditions.

Monday's emojicast:



🌤️

🌤️

🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️☀️☀️

🌤️🌤️☀️☀️

🌤️🌤️☀️

🌤️🌤️

🌤️



🌧️☀️

🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌤️🌤️ 🌤️

🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌧☁️

🌧️🌧🌧️

🌧 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 19, 2021

"Along the east of the South Island and lower North Island ... there will be some increased fire risks, so you're going to have to be mindful of that."

He said people planning to tramp in those areas should check the forecast for heavy rainfall and high winds.

"But it's a fast-moving system so it won't be around terribly long."

In Wellington, however, Brandolino said the winds would be "quite eventful over the hours later today, I suppose into early tomorrow — you could see some wind gusts, triple digits. Winds at that speed haven't been too common recently".

rnz.co.nz