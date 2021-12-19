Four dead after plane crashes into sea off Brisbane

Source: AAP

Four people have died following a plane crash northeast of Brisbane in Australia.

Light plane in the water after crashing off Redcliffe on the Queensland coast.

Light plane in the water after crashing off Redcliffe on the Queensland coast. (Source: Nine)

Police say the small aircraft crashed in waters off Redcliffe shortly after 9am (local time) on Sunday.

The plane came down near the coastal suburb of Scarborough not long after taking off from Redcliffe Aerodome.

Media reports suggest the plane may have flipped after engine trouble prompted the pilot to attempt to return to the landing strip.

"The plane is in a very, very difficult position in the wetland area and we have currently got police and divers travelling to that area," Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll initially told reporters.

A multi-agency operation is underway with water police and divers along with the force's forensic crash unit assisting other agencies including the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

WorldAccidentsAustralia

