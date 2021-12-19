Far North township to stay out another night after blaze

Residents of the Far North township of Kaimaumau who evacuated on Sunday night due to a rapidly spreading scrub fire are being asked to stay out for another night.

Rangiputa beach overlooking Kaimaumau fire. (Source: 1News)

Wipari Henwood, Fire and Emergency’s Northland district manager, said residents could return briefly today to collect animals and check on power and gas.

They will be escorted by FENZ and police.

FENZ Northland district manager Wipari Henwood. (Source: FENZ)

Police will be providing additional security around their homes while they are evacuated.

Most of the residents are staying at Waiharara School, with Ngāi Takoto also making marae available.

The fire started on Saturday afternoon and is on Department of Conservation land.

More than 40 firefighters and seven helicopters were sent to try and contain it.

On Sunday, 20 firefighters and seven helicopters were deployed. By the evening, it had grown to more than 600 hectares due to weather conditions.

Henwood earlier said due to this the scrub fire had spread faster than expected.

In an update about 10.30am today he said firefighters are focusing their efforts around the village.

Heavy machinery is going in to reopen an existing fire break from 15 years ago. It will also be widened, giving a first line of defence for the community, Henwood explained.

The Kaimaumau fire at night on Saturday. (Source: Mary Parrish)

A water curtain is going in around where the fire break is and is being done by nine helicopters.

Those on the containment line are geared up too, he said.

The "third option" is work within the community itself. Where needed, crews will be clearing vegetation from around houses.

"So that's our three-pronged approach for today," Henwood concluded.