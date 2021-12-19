Far North township evacuated after massive scrub blaze

Residents of the Far North township of Kaimaumau were evacuated on Sunday night as firefighters battled a rapidly-spreading scrub fire.

Rangiputa beach overlooking Kaimaumau fire. (Source: 1News)

Wipari Henwood, Fire and Emergency’s Northland district manager, said the scrub fire in Waiharara spread faster than expected because of the weather conditions.

By Sunday evening, the blaze, which is on Department of Conservation land, had grown to more than 600 hectares.

He said there was a risk to the Kaimaumau town overnight.

“As the wind drops and temperate cools at night, it should slow the fire down.”

As of Sunday afternoon, no injuries were reported.

Henwood said most of the residents are staying at Waiharara School, with Ngāi Takoto also making marae available.

"We will continue to monitor the situation overnight and the priorities from first light will be to reinforce a containment line around the township with heavy machinery, and protect the properties.

“Crews from Whangārei and Kaitaia specialising in structure protection will join the existing ground crews, along with nine helicopters,” he said.

The Kaimaumau fire at night. (Source: Mary Parrish)

The fire started on Saturday afternoon.

More than 40 firefighters and seven helicopters were sent to try and contain it.

On Sunday, 20 firefighters and seven helicopters were deployed.