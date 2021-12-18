Tiger Woods returns to golf after horrific car accident

Tiger Woods walked onto the tee for a routine pro-am round on Saturday (NZ time) and felt an unexpected dose of nerves, realising how long it had been since he had an audience on the golf course.

Tiger Woods, right, and his son Charlie finish putting on the second hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament. (Source: Associated Press)

The small grandstand behind the tee was packed, everyone on their feet. Spectators filled every inch behind the ropes for 95 yards down the left side of the hole. This was another must-see moment involving Woods under far different circumstances.

Ten months after Woods shattered his right leg in a car crash in suburban Los Angeles, he was back to golf at the PNC Championship with 12-year-old son Charlie.

Back to being Tiger Woods? Far from it.

Even so, the February 23 images of his crumpled SUV and seeing him on Saturday in golf attire taking full swings and holing putts was no less remarkable.

“I haven't hit too many tee shots and then ... all of a sudden there's people off the tee box,” Woods said.

“It was an awesome day. It was just awesome to be back out there playing and being out there with my son. And we just had an absolute blast.”

Getting to his point wasn't by happenstance.

“We worked every day,” he said.

“Even days where I didn't feel very good, we still worked on something. There was never a day off other than those three months in bed.”

Where it leads remains unknown. For now, he was happy to be playing with his son, his first appearance this year on network television with a golf club in his hands.