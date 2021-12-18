Netherlands going into lockdown again to curb Omicron

Source: Associated Press

Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of Covid-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown.

People walk down a street in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on December 18, 2021.

All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 from Monday, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a hastily arranged press conference. Schools and universities will shut until January 9, he said.

In what is surely to prove a major disappointment, the lockdown terms also rein in private holiday celebrations. Residents only will be permitted two visitors except for Christmas and New Year's, when four will be allowed, according to Rutte.

“The Netherlands is going into lockdown again from tomorrow,” he said, adding that the move was “unavoidable because of the fifth wave caused by the Omicron variant that is bearing down on us".

It wasn't just the Dutch seeking to slow the spread of Omicron. Alarmed ministers in France, Cyprus and Austria tightened travel restrictions.

Paris cancelled its New Year's Eve fireworks. Denmark has closed theatres, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. Ireland imposed an 8pm curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan underscored the official concern about the climbing cases and their potential to overwhelm the health care system by declaring a major incident, a move that allows local councils in Britain's capital to coordinate work more closely with emergency services.

