London mayor declares major incident over Omicron

The mayor of London on Sunday declared the surge of Omicron infections in the British capital a "major incident".

The move by Sadiq Khan underscores the official concern about the climbing cases and their potential to overwhelm the health care system.

It also allows local councils in London to coordinate work more closely with emergency services.

Speaking to the press, Khan added that he is "incredibly concerned" at the number of infections in the last 24 hours alone.

The World Health Organization reported on Saturday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and Covid-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.