A large fire has broken out in vegetation near Waiharara in Northland on Saturday, with Fire and Emergency battling to put out the blaze.

A large fire took hold of vegetation in Waiharara. (Source: 1News)

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire had engulfed approximately five hectares of vegetation in the Far North area.

Six fire engines and four helicopters are currently attempting to put it out.

Eyewitnesses could see large plumes of smoke billowing across the sky.