Joseph Parker beats Derek Chisora in impressive style

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has won his rematch with Derek Chisora in a unanimous decision by the judges in Manchester, England.

Joseph Parker punches Derek Chisora during the WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Title fight at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. (Source: Getty)

It was Parker's uppercut that did the damage, knocking down Chisora three times and setting up the win within the first six rounds.

Fireworks were expected from Chisora early but he let Parker dominate him in the first two rounds, which set the tone for the rest of the fight.

Parker's trainer Andy Lee is happy, saying that while there were mistakes they can work on them. Promoter Eddie Hearn says both men deserve a great amount of respect for the showing.

The 37-year-old Briton is still sore about the split decision that didn't go his way in a behind-closed-doors fight in May.

Chisora floored Parker after only 10 seconds of their first bout, but the New Zealander recovered to get the verdict 115-113 on two cards, with one judge seeing the contest 116-111 in Chisora's favour.

Before Sunday’s bout Parker had 31 professional bouts with 29 wins and 21 of those via a knockout.