Fresh firefighting crews descend on Far North blaze

Fresh firefighting crews have descended on the huge blaze in Kaimaumau, a remote part of the Far North.

The Kaimaumau fire at night. (Source: Mary Parrish)

Fire and Emergency NZ received calls about 1.30pm on Saturday about the vegetation fire.

It had initially engulfed five hectares, but by 5pm had grown to around 300 hectares.

Eyewitnesses could see large plumes of smoke billowing across the sky.

There is still at least 1km worth of fire to put out on Sunday, FENZ told 1News.

Crews made a start at first light around 6am and there is a helicopter helping with their efforts.