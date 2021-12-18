Deaths climb to 31 after typhoon hits Philippines

At least 31 people are now dead after a powerful typhoon hit the Philippines.

A resident salvages parts of her home damaged due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines. (Source: Associated Press)

Typhoon Rai knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction, mostly in the central Philippines.

At its strongest, Rai packed sustained winds of 195 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 270km/h, one of the most powerful in recent years to hit the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.

The typhoon slammed into the country’s southeastern coast on Thursday, but the extent of casualties and destruction remains unclear days on due to a lack of power and cellphone connection.

Many of those who died were hit by falling trees, the Government's main disaster response agency said.

It is validating most of the deaths.

Arlene Bag-ao, governor of the Dinagat Islands, which was one of the first provinces to be lashed by the typhoon's ferocious winds, said it had been "levelled to the ground".

She pleaded for food, water, temporary shelters, fuel, hygiene kits and medical supplies.

“We may have survived, but we cannot do the same in the coming days because of our limited capacities as an island province,” Bag-ao said, adding some of Dinagat’s hospitals could not open due to damage.

“Most of our commercial and cargo vessels ... are now unsuitable for sea voyages, effectively cutting us off from the rest of the country.”

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year.

The archipelago is located in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.