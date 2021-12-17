Three more Omicron Covid-19 cases reported in MIQ

Three further Omicron cases of Covid-19 have been detected in recent international arrivals, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening.

The lab study found a third booster dose strengthens the body's response with the Government seeking advice.

The cases arrived in Auckland from Dubai on December 11, and were transported to a Rotorua MIQ facility on a bus chartered for international arrivals.

One case travelled to Dubai from London; the second case travelled to Dubai from Spain; and the third travelled to Dubai from Nigeria, the Health Ministry said in a statement. All three then boarded the same flight to Auckland.

The cases are not linked to the first Omicron case reported in Christchurch on Thursday.

The cases were moved to the Jet Park Quarantine facility in Auckland after testing positive, where they remain in isolation.

“As a precautionary measure, all passengers on the flights with the case are required to complete all 10 days at a managed isolation facility – rather than spending the last three days of their isolation period in self-isolation,” the MOH says.

“The detection of further Omicron cases is not surprising given the rapid spread of Omicron internationally.”

The ministry said their health and MIQ teams across the country, “have been planning for Omicron cases at the border and will continue to manage all arrivals cautiously”.

“Our border settings means we are well placed to manage Omicron cases with isolation and testing requirements for all new arrivals, robust infection and prevention control and PPE measures at airports and MIQ facilities, and frequent surveillance testing of staff who have any contact with recent international returnees.”

The Ministry of Health called on all who have not been vaccinated to do so if they are eligible, including those who are now eligible for a booster dose.

Professor of epidemiology Rod Jackson says NZ needs to be “incredibly vigilant in MIQ," adding he expects "more and more" cases will emerge.

"Omicron is rapidly becoming the dominant form of Covid around the world and what we also know is that the vaccines are not protecting people from infection."

He said that while Covid-19 vaccines are effective in protecting people from "severe disease," they don't work as well "with new variants when it comes to infection."

He said Omicron will obviously emerge in MIQ but New Zealand's goal must be to "keep it out of the community".

"Covid-19 doesn't play by any rules," Jackson said, adding he hoped lockdowns would not be necessary in 2022.

"I hope our high vaccination rates protect us from any major threat to our hospitals."

Further updates from the Ministry of Health will be provided in the 1pm Covid-19 media statement on Saturday.