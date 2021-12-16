Repeat sexual predator given preventive detention

A repeat sexual predator has been sentenced to preventive detention and jailed for at least 5 years for luring a teenager into a car and sexually assaulting her.

A CCTV image of Murray Robertson. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Murray Robertson has a string of convictions for sexual offences, including rape, dating back almost 40 years.

In 2019, the 64-year-old manipulated the young woman, begging outside a Mount Roskill supermarket, into getting into his vehicle where he assaulted her.

In February, he pleaded guilty at the Auckland District Court to unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.

Today in the High Court at Auckland, Justice Thomas Gault sentenced him to preventive detention and jailed him for at least 5 years.

In her victim impact statement, the young woman said the attack left her requiring ongoing counselling.

rnz.co.nz