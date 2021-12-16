Repeat sexual predator given preventive detention

Source:

A repeat sexual predator has been sentenced to preventive detention and jailed for at least 5 years for luring a teenager into a car and sexually assaulting her.

A CCTV image of Murray Robertson.

A CCTV image of Murray Robertson. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Murray Robertson has a string of convictions for sexual offences, including rape, dating back almost 40 years.

In 2019, the 64-year-old manipulated the young woman, begging outside a Mount Roskill supermarket, into getting into his vehicle where he assaulted her.

In February, he pleaded guilty at the Auckland District Court to unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.

Today in the High Court at Auckland, Justice Thomas Gault sentenced him to preventive detention and jailed him for at least 5 years.

In her victim impact statement, the young woman said the attack left her requiring ongoing counselling.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Full video: Bloomfield confirms case of Omicron in CHCH MIQ

2

Former Blues, Tonga halfback Taniela Moa dies aged 36

3

NZ's first Omicron case discovered in Christchurch MIQ - Bloomfield

4

91 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ

5

Slip north of Wellington blocks main highway in both directions

Latest Stories

Covid vaccine gets provisional approval for NZ kids aged 5-11

Slip north of Wellington blocks main highway in both directions

Two kids die in Tasmania bouncy castle tragedy

NZ's first Omicron case discovered in Christchurch MIQ - Bloomfield

Full video: Bloomfield confirms case of Omicron in CHCH MIQ

Related Stories

Cops failed to seek medical care for man who died in custody

CCTV shows Auckland store being ransacked

Tairāwhiti police find large crop of cannabis plants

Police warn of mail theft in lead up to Christmas