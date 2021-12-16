'Honoured' Smith embraces odd return to Aussie captaincy

Funny game, cricket.

Steve Smith performs the toss ahead of the second Ashes Test. (Source: Getty)

Steve Smith lost the Australian captaincy in a bizarre cheating scandal.

Now, he's back as Test skipper in arguably even more bizarre circumstances.

Had Pat Cummins sat at a different table at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday, he'd be leading Australia in the second Test against England.

But the chap at the table next to him was, during dinner, informed he had Covid-19 so Cummins has been a close contact and forced to isolate for seven days.

And so the tables turn for Smith.

"It's a huge honour obviously," Smith said after winning the toss and batting.

"It has been a pretty interesting morning, a bit been going on.

"I feel for Patty obviously missing this game.

"But I will try and lead on the way he started last week and hopefully we can have a really good week."

Smith was banned from international cricket for a year and barred from any leadership role for two years after the infamous sandpaper scandal during a Test in South Africa in March 2018.

He was only returned to a leadership position on November 26, as vice-captain to new skipper Cummins.

At that time, Smith predicted "some negativity from some people" when appointed vice-captain.

He was right.

Fabled Test captain Ian Chappell and the legendary Shane Warne panned Smith's return to the leadership role.

"There will be some negativity from some people around it," Smith said on November 26.

"I understand that and I get that.

"But for me, I know that I've grown a great deal over the last three or four years.

"I'm a more rounded individual. And in turn, I think it's turned me into a better leader."

Smith will captain Australia for the 35th time in Tests - he has a record of 18 wins, 10 draws and six losses.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley urged the nation's cricket-loving public to support Smith.

"He has by own admission grown a lot as a person. He has done a huge amount of good work in the community," Hockley told reporters.

"We have run a really thorough process for these latest leadership positions.

"And certainly the national selection panel and the board, we felt that he had demonstrated that he was absolutely good to hold a leadership position again.

"And the fact that we have appointed him as vice-captain, he's the best person to step in, in this eventuality, for this Test match."