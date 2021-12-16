Cummins under Covid investigation hours from 2nd Ashes Test

Source: AAP

Cricket Australia is investigating whether Pat Cummins has been identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 case, just hours before the second Ashes Test.

Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins. (Source: Photosport)

According to a report in Nine Entertainment newspapers, Cummins was at a restaurant for dinner on Wednesday night when a person at the next table was identified as a positive coronavirus case.

CA did not have enough details to comment publicly on Thursday morning but is believed to be looking into the situation and whether skipper Cummins will be available to play in the Adelaide Test.

If Cummins was ruled out, Steve Smith would likely be captain for the first time since the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal in March 2018.

