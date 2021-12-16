'Caring, gentle soul' - Tributes flow for bouncy castle victims

Five children have died in a freak jumping castle accident at a primary school in northwest Tasmania.

Zane and Addison, two of the victims of the Tasmanian bouncy castle tragedy. (Source: undefined)

Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine confirmed two boys and two girls died in the incident on Thursday morning, and another five children were in hospital, four in a critical condition and one with serious injuries.

In a statement on Thursday evening police later confirmed a fifth child had died in hospital.

Tasmania Police said the children fell from a height of about 10 metres after the wind picked up the jumping castle and several inflatable zorb balls.

Some of the victims have been identified, with online fundraising campaigns launched to help their families.

One of the victims has been named as Zane, described as a "beautiful caring, gentle soul", while Addison's aunt said her niece was a "sweet, kind old soul".

Commissioner Darren Hine said an investigation will take "some time" as many witnesses needed to be interviewed.

Police have not revealed many details about how the incident unfolded.

"We'll be supplying a report to the coroner in conjunction with WorkSafe Tasmania," Commissioner Hine told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

"That will take some time to complete and once that's completed it will be handed to the coroner for an inquest."

Tasmania's Education Department will provide support to children, families and staff in coming days and into the school holidays, while counselling has also been offered to first responders.

"Our approach is being guided by our senior psychologists, who are trained in trauma-informed practice," Secretary Tim Bullard said.

"What has occurred is a tragedy and there are no words that I can give that would take away the grief that those impacted families are feeling right now."

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein passed on his sympathies to loved ones.

"On a day when schoolchildren were celebrating the end of term so close to Christmas, it's simply inconceivable something this shocking has occurred," he said.

Hillcrest Primary School closed on Thursday and told parents to urgently pick up their children not long after the fatal accident.

Several rescue helicopters were used to transport the children to hospital.