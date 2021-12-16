97 people catch Covid at Taylor Swift-themed party in Sydney

Source: 1News

A Taylor Swift-themed party in Sydney last week has turned into a super spreader event, after at least 97 people linked to the event contracted Covid-19.

Taylor Swift performs on stage in 2018.



Around 600 people attended the On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party at the Metro Theatre on Friday, December 10.

It is likely that several of the cases are the Omicron variant, NSW Health said in a media release on Thursday evening.

Anyone who attended the event from 9pm onwards is considered a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for seven days.

All household contacts of close contacts have also been advised to get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is returned by everyone in the household.

Those who attended the theatre have been advised to immediately get tested and follow public health advice.

