Tuke welcomes Alinghi challenge, still coy on Team NZ future

Kiwi sailor Blair Tuke has welcomed Alinghi's challenge into the next America's Cup after an 11-year absence but still remains tightlipped on his future in the event.

Blair Tuke. (Source: Photosport)

Speaking ahead of the upcoming SailGP round in Sydney, Tuke was non-commital about his future Americas Cup plans.

Tuke and Peter Burling are involved in Sail GP for the long haul but like Tuke, Burling is also yet to announce if he plans to re-commit to the America's Cup.

"The more challengers in the America's Cup the better, it's good for the sport of sailing," Tuke said.

Tuke is back on the water on Friday in the penultimate round of the Sail GP where the New Zealand team is searching for a return to form on the water. Currently sitting in fifth, Tuke believes their season is far from over.

Leading the high-speed series is Australia with skipper Tom Slingsby followed by Jimmy's Spithill's United States in second, Japan and Great Britain sit third and fourth, ahead of New Zealand. Spain, Denmark and France round out the standings.

Tuke hopes to use the racing from Friday as a springboard into the top three in the overall race leaderboard. A strong result this round would allow his crew to push for the Sail GP title at San Francisco in the final round.

"All in all I'm pretty proud with how the team has been progressing this year. It's been quite difficult to get any cohesion and momentum through a lot of the rotations with the Oympics Games," Tuke said.

"Mathematically it's still possible to make it into the top three. Once you make it into the last three you've got a shot of winning."

Familiarity with the race conditions on Friday and Saturday will be an advantage.

"We've sailed on Sydney Harbour in a range of different boats across the team. Pete and I in the early days in the 49ers back in 2009 and 2010. We used to train a lot with the Australian guys and we'd spend a load of time over here."

Tuke says strong breezes are predicted for the second day of racing, near the top end of what the Sail GP boats can handle.

"It's your classic Sydney Harbour summertime sea breeze. There's going to be some good sailing, that's for sure."

"There are so many boats on the harbour that you'll always get a bit of backwash and waves that makes it a little bit difficult for that foil control."

Tuke is excited about this month's annoucement of eight SailGP events on the world racing calendar. From 2023 a New Zealand round of the circuit will alternate between Christchurch and Auckland, at least through to 2026.

"With the four-year deal in New Zealand, it feels like it's really building momentum in the sport. Hopefully there are a couple more to come on top of that."

rnz.co.nz