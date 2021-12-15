QLD police seize $7.4M worth of meth hidden in pot plant

Source: AAP

Drugs with a street value of $7.4 million have been found hidden in a pot plant after police pulled over a truck on the Gold Coast.

A person holding a pot plant (file image).

A person holding a pot plant (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Queensland Police said 10kg of methamphetamine was concealed within the plant when the vehicle was intercepted at Yatala on Tuesday afternoon.

Two money counting machines were also found in the truck.

The driver, a 23-year-old Coomera man, has been charged with a number of offences including possession of dangerous drug and items for use in committing a crime.

He had been due to appear in a Southport court on Wednesday.

Police said they stopped the vehicle after receiving information that a truck travelling from interstate into Queensland may be carrying drugs.

The arrest was made as part of a Taskforce Sentry investigation involving the Drug and Serious Crime Group, Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force and Department of Home Affairs.

