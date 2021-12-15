LIVE: Christchurch roads closed as torrential rain hits

Source: 1News

1News brings you live updates as torrential rain causes flooding in Canterbury and other parts of the country. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Christchurch could experience some flooding on Wednesday night.

What you need to know:

  • Christchurch City Council warns flooding could be the worst seen in the area since 1968
  • MetService says peak rain rates of 15 to 25 mm/h are expected in Canterbury
  • Feilding has again been hit by flooding after similar scenes yesterday

8pm: A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News while they have not received a significant amount of call-outs in the region, a large influx is expected to come in throughout the night.

7.57pm: Heavy rain is expected to ease about Christchurch City around 9pm this evening, with further light to moderate rain there overnight tonight, according to MetService.

7.52pm: Footage shows swollen river washing over Derby Street Bridge in Feilding.

7.36pm: 1News weather presenter Dan Corbett says while Christchurch has already seen a month's worth of rain, it could double again by midnight tonight.

"The upper low doesn't move until we go into tomorrow, then we go into that cooler sou'wester so heads up to parts of Canterbury going into the next few hours," he said.

7.30pm: The most intense rain is due to hit Christchurch and Banks Peninsula between 8-11pm.

7pm: Christchurch City Council has announced the following road closures on Wednesday evening.

Le Bons Bay Road is closed from the school.

Newport Street is closed from Emlyn Place to Wainoni Road.

Avonside Drive is closed between Emlyn Place and Wainoni Road.

Goughs Road.

Long Bay Road.

6.50pm:

6.45pm: Watch 1News' 6pm coverage on the flooding in the video below.

6.30pm: The Manawatū town of Feilding is being hit by heavy rain, causing flooding, for the second day in a row.

Feilding flooding.

Feilding flooding. (Source: Tony Moore )

