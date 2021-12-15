Hawke's Bay pumpkin milk wins big in New York

Source:

A Hawke's Bay company making a pumpkin milk has been recognised at the World Plant-Based Awards in New York.

Kabocha Milk.

Kabocha Milk. (Source: Supplied)

The product, known as Kabocha Milk, is produced by one of New Zealand's largest buttercup squash growers.

The company said squash is staple part of the Japanese and East Asian diet and the milk allows them to make use of crops which aren't export grade due to cosmetic blemishes.

It's milk is stocked in two high-end Japanese retail store chains which plans to extend to 5,000 stores across Japan, Korea and China in the next couple of years.

The judging panel considered 110 entries from 20 countries, with Kabocha Milk taking out the top spot for the best plant based beverage.

The top prize for best meat alternative went to a vegan deli making pâté using ingredients such as pea protein and green banana flour.

Meanwhile, the winner of the best plant-based seafood category was a US based company that makes plant based scallops.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandFood and Drink

