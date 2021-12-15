Flooding and slips affecting motorists around the country

Heavy rain is causing slips and flooding around the country, affecting motorists across the regions.

Flooding near Te Araroa and the East Cape in the Tairāwhiti region today. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

MetService have put heavy rain warnings in place for the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne regions.

Meanwhile in the South, Tasman (about and west of Motueka), eastern Marlborough south of Blenheim, Canterbury Plains north of Ashburton, including the foothills and Christchurch, are all under a heavy rain warning.

The East Cape in the Tairāwhiti region has been hit with serious flooding with heavy rain battering the area.

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists in Tairāwhiti and further south in Hawke's Bay to take extra care and to "stay alert" as severe weather creates challenging driving conditions.

The downpours caused potholes to appear on the road, which crews were doing their best to address.

"Our contractors have been out in the rain over the last couple of days, working hard to ensure that the state highways remain safe for motorists," Waka Kotahi's regional maintenance and operations manager Jaclyn Hankin said in a statement.

"Potholes and debris have appeared on roads across the region, so please keep speeds down and stay alert. We want everyone to get to their destinations and back home safely.

"We need people to drive to the conditions for the safety of everyone on the roads, including our contractors who are doing a great job in very bad weather."

As of 12.45pm on Wednesday, no highways were closed.

Waka Kotahi will advise of any road closures on its social media pages or the Journey Planner webpage.

"Motorists who do need to travel are advised to check these before heading out, as well as the MetService website for the weather forecast."

A Gisborne District Council spokesperson said Lottin Point Rd and East Cape Rd around the Matakaoa area were closed due to surface flooding.

Further rain is expected until 3pm from Whakatane and further east to the East Cape, south to Tokomaru Bay.

Canterbury rain causing coastal slips

The heavy rain forecast for Canterbury is already causing chaos with slips along the Kaikōura coast making driving difficult.

Up to 140mm of rain is forecast in the next 21 hours, three times the average amount the region would normally get in the entire month of December.

The police were urging motorists to avoid or delay travel between Blenheim and Kaikōura due to several slips, including one at Oaro where traffic was down to one lane.

They said there was a risk of injury from falling rocks.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said Christchurch was expected to bear the brunt of any flooding.

He said the worst was yet to come, with most of the rain forecast to fall on Wednesday evening.

Wellington trains suspended

Train services on the Johnsonville line in Wellington have been suspended due to a slip between Awarua Street and Simla Crescent.

Metlink is running bus replacements to the train timetable and will post updates on its website.

