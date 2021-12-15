9-year-old Missouri girl among US tornado victims

Portraits of the people killed by tornadoes that tore through the South and Midwest of the US continued to emerge on Thursday.

From left, Avalinn Rackley, 7, Alanna Rackley, 3, and Annistyn Rackley, 9. (Source: Associated Press)

Among them was Annistyn Rackley.

Annistyn was an outgoing and energetic nine-year-old who loved swimming, dancing and cheerleading, according to her great-aunt Sandra Hooker.

The two had become close over the past four years: Hooker offered the girl support during doctor’s visits and blood draws required by a rare liver condition that still didn’t keep the southeastern Missouri girl from participating in activities.

Annistyn, her parents and her two younger sisters took shelter Friday night in a windowless bathroom in their new home west of Caruthersville, Missouri.

To prove they’d gotten to the family’s “safe space,” the girls’ mom texted Hooker a photo of the three in and next to the bathtub — all of them smiling, Annistyn holding her favourite doll.

Fifteen minutes later, Hooker said, a tornado splintered the home, carrying the family members dozens of yards through the air into a field where first responders found them in mud.

Annistyn died, and the others were injured.

Hooker called Annistyn a “special angel” and said the girl delighted in donning outfits and makeup for cheer competitions and learning new dances from TikTok.

She did cartwheels and splits in front of Hooker.

“I would just gasp because she could do the splits all the time, and she would just laugh,” Hooker said.

“She loved dancing.”

Hooker teaches gifted students at the same elementary school where Meghan Rackley teaches kindergarten in Caruthersville, which is nestled next to the Mississippi River in what’s known as Missouri’s Bootheel region.

Hooker said Annistyn’s parents learned when she was two months old that she had a rare liver disorder in which bile ducts don’t develop properly, sometimes making it hard to fight off illness.