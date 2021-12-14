US equity firm giant Silver Lake buys stake in A-Leagues

Source: AAP

A-League Men's and Women's clubs are expected to receive a cash windfall after an American private equity firm bought a minority share in the body which oversees both competitions.

Benjamin Old of the Phoenix heads the ball over Cy Goddard of the Mariners

Benjamin Old of the Phoenix heads the ball over Cy Goddard of the Mariners (Source: Photosport)

Technology investment specialists Silver Lake have struck the deal with the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), which is responsible for the operation and commercialisation of the country's professional football competitions.

It's understood the deal is for a 30 per cent stake in the body and is worth approximately NZ$137 million.

The investment will be used to build a digital media platform.

It's also expected some of the funds will be made available to clubs for marquee player investments.

Under the terms of the transaction, APL has been valued at approximately $425m.

"This valuation recognises the latent potential that has long existed in the professional game in Australia, and the ability of our board and executive team to realise that potential," A-Leagues chair Paul Lederer said.

APL took over the running of the A-Leagues in an unbundling from Football Australia in December last year.

The 2021-22 season is the first campaign to be fully operated under the APL's charge with a new broadcast partner in ViacomCBS via Network 10 and the Paramount Plus streaming app.

Both leagues also have new naming rights sponsors and a new five-year collective bargaining agreement with Professional Footballers Australia was announced in September.

Silver Lake, which is based in California, has an estimated $US88 billion (NZ$130.4 billion) in assets under management and has invested in sports regularly over the past couple of years including a $US500m (NZ$741m) deal to buy a 10 per cent stake in the City Football Group - the parent company of English Premier League champions Manchester City and A-League Mens champions Melbourne City.

A deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars between the firm and New Zealand Rugby to acquire a stake in the All Blacks brand rights was also revealed earlier this year but has met resistance across the Tasman.

Under the terms of the APL deal, Silver Lake managing director Stephen Evans will also become a part of the body's board.

Football

Popular Stories

1

80 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ

2

Diver caught with 3 pāua stuffed suitcases near Blenheim

3

Flight crew identified as contacts of Australia Omicron case

4

Wealthy nearly $1 trillion richer since Covid began - Hickey

5

Christopher Luxon delivers National poll bump; ACT down

Latest Stories

Heavy downpours bring threat of flooding to parts of NZ

Nassar victims reach $562M settlement with USA Gymnastics

Tropical cyclone Ruby expected to miss NZ as category 1 storm

US equity firm giant Silver Lake buys stake in A-Leagues

Diver caught with 3 pāua stuffed suitcases near Blenheim

Related Stories

PSG to play Real Madrid after Champions League draw fiasco

Phoenix slump to four-goal defeat to Jets

‘Girlboss s**t’ - Female footballer flattens pitch invader

Waine header enough to give Phoenix win in FFA Cup