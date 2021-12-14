Kim Kardashian West hires pianist to wake kids over December

Source: Bang Showbiz

Kim Kardashian West is paying for a pianist to wake her kids up with Christmas music "every morning" this month.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West (Source: Getty)

The 41-year-old reality star has revealed the unique way she is getting her brood - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - in the festive spirit and out of bed each morning.

Kim hired piano player Philip Cornish to tinkle the ivories in her household.

Alongside a snap of the musician performing in her living room next to her rather large Christmas tree, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “Good morning!

“Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids.”

The post came hours after Kim thanked her plastic surgeon for keeping her "looking so young".

The mother-of-four admitted on the final episode of her family's show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which aired in June, that she will "get a facelift by the time she is 55".

And this weekend, she paid tribute to the man behind her youthful appearance, Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione skincare clinic in Beverly Hills, on his birthday.

Alongside a selfie with the sought-after cosmetic dermatology doctor, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "Happy birthday to the man who keeps me looking so young! (I hope) Lol.”

