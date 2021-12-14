Heavy downpours bring threat of flooding to parts of NZ

Heavy rain is causing disruption on roads around the lower North Island, while several regions are expected to experience substantial downfalls.

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof.

Metservice has a heavy rain warning in place for the Tararua Ranges with 20-30mm of additional rainfall expected to hit the area.

State Highway 1 is down to one southbound lane just north of Paekakariki because of flooding.

Grays Road between Plimmerton and Pauatahanui is closed due to flooding.

Paekakariki Hill Road is also closed due to a slip.

In the upper North Island, a heavy rain warning is in place for Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula.

Bay of Plenty could see between 150-220mm of rain in inland areas, especially about the Eastern Ranges.

Metservice warns rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, while surface flooding and slips are also possible.

Meanwhile in the South Island, Tasman, Motueka and Eastern Marlborough are also under a heavy rain warning.

The Kaikōura Coast is predicted to be the worst hit area with 100-180mm of rain expected to fall.

Parts of the Canterbury region including the plains north of Ashburton, the foothills and Christchurch could be hit with up to 160mm of rain.

rnz.co.nz