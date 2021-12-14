Christchurch Airport therapy dogs to ease travel anxiety

Christchurch Airport plans to deploy therapy dogs to help combat one of the busiest travel days of the year.

With the Auckland border lifting at midnight on Tuesday night, Christchurch Airport staff are preparing for one of the busiest weeks of domestic travel.

To help ease any anxiousness the airport plans to have the country's first 'Airpawt Ambassadors' on duty.

Christchurch Airport chief aeronautical and commercial officer Justin Watson said its P.A.W.S programme (Pups Assisting With Stress) has therapy dogs in the terminal for pats, cuddles and 'paw-fives'.

He said with travel to visit family, festivities and summer holidays approaching, the airport terminal would be especially busy on 23 December - but the rush would start before that.

"This Wednesday is going to be very busy, but we're well prepared and used to managing big numbers.

"Safety remains our top priority, so in addition to the requirements to fly, facemasks and scanning are mandatory, along with using hand sanitiser and we have increased cleaning protocols."

The busiest domestic travel day will be on Thursday this week, when 212 flights are scheduled.

"On the 23rd, we'll have about 19,000 passengers through the domestic terminal.

"That number doesn't include travellers' friends and family, so the terminal will be buzzing!''

He said as people got used to the busyness again, the airport was asking everyone to be tolerant and patient.

"The few extra pre-travel requirements may take travellers a little longer to manage before their flight. We want everything to go smoothly, so ask people coming to the airport to look after themselves and others, and to be patient with airport and airline staff."

Watson said it would be more important than usual to arrive at the airport well prepared.

Canterbury hospitality awaits Auckland visitors

Canterbury hospitality businesses are looking forward to Aucklanders returning to the city.

An estimated 1700 people will be flying from Auckland to Christchurch, and record numbers are expected to pass through the city on Thursday.

Hospitality New Zealand Canterbury branch president Peter Morrison said businesses had found it tough without the Auckland corporate and tourist dollar.

He was confident high vaccination rates and the Covid-19 testing regime would protect them from any outbreaks.

Busy time for national carrier

Wellington is the most popular destination, with 1800 Aucklanders booked to fly to the capital.

Christchurch is a close second, with 1700 people travelling to the city.

Queenstown is also a popular spot as it sets to welcome more than 1200 travellers from Auckland tomorrow.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said all customers aged 12 or older would need to show proof they were double vaccinated or had a negative Covid 19 test in the 72 hours prior to flying.

She said people could upload vaccine passed to their Airpoints profile to simplify the check-in process.

rnz.co.nz